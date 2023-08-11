ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi boy finds a place in Asia Book of Records for spelling 310 words in 5 minutes

August 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Druvanth Aloor from Kalaburagi district has bagged the Asia Book of Records certificate. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Druvanth Aloor, studying in class II in Sparkle International School in Kalaburagi, has made the district proud by finding a place in the Asia Book of Records for spelling the maximum number of words in English within the stipulated time.

In an online contest held in July, Druvanth Aloor was able to spell correctly 310 words in English in a span of just five minutes for a place in the Asia Book of Records.

In the contest for India Book of Records held in January 2022, he had achieved the same feat to create a record at the national level.

