ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi-based techie wins ₹6.4 lakh in KBC

December 30, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Numaan Ali wishes to perform Umrah with prize money

The Hindu Bureau

Numaan Ali (centre) from Kalaburagi district, who won ₹6.4 lakh prize money in Kaun Banega Crorepati, that was telecast on Friday (December 30). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Numaan Ali, a 24-year-old techie from Kalaburagi, has made the district proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-14’ and won a cash prize of ₹6.4 lakh.

Mr. Ali told The Hindu on Friday said that when he got a call from the KBC supporting team on December 4, he thought it was a prank or phishing call. They detailed the procedure and scheduled a telephonic interview on December 6, which was later postponed to December 10. When I cleared the interview, they called me to Mumbai for the KBC programme which was shot on December 14. The show was telecast on Friday [December 30], he added.

Sharing his experience of sitting on the hot seat as a contestant and interacting with host Amitabh Bachchan, Mr. Ali said that he was left with one lifeline and used it for ₹12.5 lakh question, but he was unaware about the answer. Mr. Ali quit the show and walked away with the prize money of ₹6,40,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

puMr. Ali, from a small town Mahagaon completed his education in Kalaburagi. He did his Engineering in Electronic and Communication and is presently working with a multinational company in Pune.

His father Naushad Ali is a Biomedical technician and his mother is a housewife. The KBC winner says he will use prize money to perform Umrah along with his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US