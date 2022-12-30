HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi-based techie wins ₹6.4 lakh in KBC

Numaan Ali wishes to perform Umrah with prize money

December 30, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Numaan Ali, a 24-year-old techie from Kalaburagi, has made the district proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-14’ and won a cash prize of ₹6.4 lakh.

Mr. Ali told The Hindu on Friday said that when he got a call from the KBC supporting team on December 4, he thought it was a prank or phishing call. They detailed the procedure and scheduled a telephonic interview on December 6, which was later postponed to December 10. When I cleared the interview, they called me to Mumbai for the KBC programme which was shot on December 14. The show was telecast on Friday [December 30], he added.

Sharing his experience of sitting on the hot seat as a contestant and interacting with host Amitabh Bachchan, Mr. Ali said that he was left with one lifeline and used it for ₹12.5 lakh question, but he was unaware about the answer. Mr. Ali quit the show and walked away with the prize money of ₹6,40,000.

puMr. Ali, from a small town Mahagaon completed his education in Kalaburagi. He did his Engineering in Electronic and Communication and is presently working with a multinational company in Pune.

His father Naushad Ali is a Biomedical technician and his mother is a housewife. The KBC winner says he will use prize money to perform Umrah along with his parents.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / award and prize / Saudi Arabia / Pune / engineering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.