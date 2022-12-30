Kalaburagi-based techie wins ₹6.4 lakh in KBC

December 30, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Numaan Ali, a 24-year-old techie from Kalaburagi, has made the district proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-14’ and won a cash prize of ₹6.4 lakh.

Mr. Ali told The Hindu on Friday said that when he got a call from the KBC supporting team on December 4, he thought it was a prank or phishing call. They detailed the procedure and scheduled a telephonic interview on December 6, which was later postponed to December 10. When I cleared the interview, they called me to Mumbai for the KBC programme which was shot on December 14. The show was telecast on Friday [December 30], he added.

Sharing his experience of sitting on the hot seat as a contestant and interacting with host Amitabh Bachchan, Mr. Ali said that he was left with one lifeline and used it for ₹12.5 lakh question, but he was unaware about the answer. Mr. Ali quit the show and walked away with the prize money of ₹6,40,000.

puMr. Ali, from a small town Mahagaon completed his education in Kalaburagi. He did his Engineering in Electronic and Communication and is presently working with a multinational company in Pune.

His father Naushad Ali is a Biomedical technician and his mother is a housewife. The KBC winner says he will use prize money to perform Umrah along with his parents.