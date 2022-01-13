Kalaburagi artworks for World Art Forum in Egypt

KALABURAGI

13 January 2022

The works of three Kalaburagi-based artists have winged their way to Egypt to be part of the first edition of the World Art Forum (WAF) to be held at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) in Cairo from Saturday.

Three artists, Rehaman Patel, Priti Samyukta Bhatt and Shahed Pasha, will be representing India under the banner of the Indian Royal Academy of Art and Culture and display their artworks at the five-day international art fair.

The Royal Academy, which has been promoting artists from the region for the last 18 years, is now introducing talented artists at the international level to showcase their creativity.Due to COVID-19 and Omicron restrictions, the artists will not be attending the event physically but their original painting works have been sent to the exhibition through courier.

Paintings based on Peace-Positive Understanding, Indian Mythology and Cultural Heritage will be on display.

The works of Rehaman Patel, who is also the president of Indian Royal Academy of Art and Culture, is an abstract form of colours that elaborate the world peace topic.

Preeti Samyukta Bhatt has formally used Ajanta murals in her works to represent the rich heritage, while Shahed Pasha has chosen Indian mythology drawn on canvas representing the State’s miniature art form.

Artists and galleries from 30 countries will display their artwork during the five-day international exhibition.

World Art Forum is organised in partnership with the United Nations in Egypt and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation and will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of Migration, and Ministry of Environment (Arab Republic of Egypt).