Kalaburagi artist to participate in international art exhibition in Dubai 

The Painting works of Kalaburagi-based artist Rehman Patel would be on display during the week-long International Art Exhibition titled “Muriel” organised by Incredible Talents at International Art Center, Jumeirah in Dubai from March 18 to 25

March 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The painting works of Kalaburagi-based artist Rehman Patel would be on display during the week-long International Art Exhibition titled “Muriel” organised by Incredible Talents at International Art Center, Jumeirah in Dubai from March 18 to 25.

Mr. Patel is one among 15 artists whose painting works would be exhibited. Paintings of artists from India, Dubai, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and the United Kingdom are taking part in the week-long international exhibition.

A painting titled “Youth towards education” is conceptualised on the 21st century young generation whose minds are diverted by haters. Though we all are living together in a secular country, most of the time youth get misguided by powerful vested interests. The artwork of Mr. Patel carries a social message among the younger generation.

Earlier, Mr. Patel has exhibited his works in South Korea, Germany, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka art exhibitions. He has received many awards and fellowships from State and Central governments for his outstanding artworks.

