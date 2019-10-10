Kalaburagi artist for Egypt event

National Lalit Kala Akademi award-winning artist Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel would be participating in a workshop-cum-art exhibition at Zamalek in Egypt on October 15 and 16.
Mr. Patel exhibited his digital art in nine European countries last year. He has displayed his digital art works and paintings at photography exhibitions across the world.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.