Karnataka

Kalaburagi artist for Egypt event

National Lalit Kala Akademi award-winning artist Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel would be participating in a workshop-cum-art exhibition at Zamalek in Egypt on October 15 and 16.

Mr. Patel exhibited his digital art in nine European countries last year. He has displayed his digital art works and paintings at photography exhibitions across the world.

