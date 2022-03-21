Kalaburagi all set for Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra today

This year marks the 200th death anniversary of 18th century saint Sharanabasaveshwar

This year marks the 200th death anniversary of 18th century saint Sharanabasaveshwar

The Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra, a major religious congregation in the region, will be held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. This year, it will be the 200th jatra commemorating the 200th death anniversary of the 18th century saint Sharanabasaveshwar.

The administration of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan has completed all preparations and put in place necessary mechanisms to ensure the successful conduct of the annual event. The Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine located in the heart of the city was decorated with colourful lights on the eve of the annual event.

Saint Sharanabasaveshwar is believed to have foreseen his death and accordingly, passed away five days after the Holi celebrations at the Dasoha Mahamane. The day is observed as an auspicious one by devotees. They fast throughout the day and offer pujas and partake specially prepared dishes, including sweets, after the Rathotsava on the premises of the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine.

All preparations are in place at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine in Kalaburagi for Tuesday’s annual jatra. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tens of thousands of devotees cutting across religious and caste barriers from all over the State and also neighbouring Maharasthra and Andhra Pradesh converge in Kalaburagi to take part in the jatra. Some of the devotees even walk for miles together from their native villages from far-off places in the neighbouring districts, including Raichur, Vijayapura, Bidar, as also the bordering districts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to fulfil their pledge and pay their obeisance to the saint.

The Rathotsava is preceded by “Uchai” (utsav) in which a colourfully decorated small chariot is drawn around the shrine marking the death anniversaries of other peetathipathis of the samsthan. In the evening, fireworks light up the sky around the temple as part of the celebrations.

As per information provided by the shrine authorities, special arrangements are made in the shrine complex for the devotees to complete their morning ablutions. Arrangements are also made to serve the special food (Prasadam) to all the devotees.