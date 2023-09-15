Kalaburagi airport to get ILS system

September 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Russia-based Radio Technical Systems (RTS) instrument landing system (ILS) will be commissioned at Kalaburagi Airport soon. The ILS system allows for the landing of equipped aircraft with a runway visual range of minimum 550 metres, which will help in the precision approach of all aircraft landing at the airport in all weather conditions.

Airport Director Mahesh Chilka said that the ILS functions with two main subsystems — Localizer and Glide Path System that provide lateral and vertical guidance respectively while landing the aircraft. A Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) collocated with Glide Path or markers beacons will be installed for providing distance from the touch-down on the runway to the landing aircraft.

He said that ILS also provides lateral and vertical guidance with the help of approach lights, touchdown lights, centerline lights and runway lights for a landing aircraft to fly a precision approach. Mr. Chilka said that the ILS facility is considered to be a highly accurate and dependable means of navigating to the airport runway even in adverse weather conditions.

After the inspection by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a specialised Flight Inspection Unit consisting of Flight Inspectors, well-trained pilots in assistance with the ground communication, navigation and surveillance engineers will carry out trial operations of flight calibration to ensure the safety of aircraft landings.

Mr. Mahesh said that the total project cost of ILS including the civil works is estimated to be ₹11 crore. Once the ongoing civil work is completed, the team will commence the installation work of the ILS system by October and it will be ready for operational use by early 2024.