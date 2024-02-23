GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalaburagi Airport sees maiden night landing

February 23, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Airport witnessed the first-ever night landing by an aircraft (Bengaluru-Kalaburagi) on Thursday night.

Alliance Airlines flight with 40 passengers onboard reached Kalaburagi Airport at 11.52 p.m., though the actual arrival time was 8 p.m. It was delayed by nearly four hours.

In the return leg, of the 68 passengers who had booked tickets to travel from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, two passengers postponed their journey, while seven cancelled their tickets.

As per Airport officials, 59 passengers travelled from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru flight, which left here at 12.30 a.m.

Henceforth, night flight services will be available on Thursdays. The flight will leave Bengaluru at 6.45 p.m. and arrive at Kalaburagi by 8 p.m. It will leave Kalaburagi at 8.45 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 10 p.m.

