Kalaburagi Airport handed over to Airports Authority

The Greenfield Kalaburagi Airport was formally handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the Kalaburagi district administration here on Friday.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat handed over the airport to Director for Kalaburagi Airport, AAI, S. Gyaneshwar and its General Manager M. Yadayya.

Recently, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the AAI for development, maintenance and operation of Kalaburagi Airport.

Kalaburagi Airport has qualified for operations during Phase III of selections under the Regional Connectivity Scheme — UDAN.

The airport has been established on 742.23 acres of land at a cost of ₹ 175.57 crore. To take up infrastructure development, the Karnataka Industrial Area and Development Board (KIADB) has acquired 567.10 acres of land and the district authorities have acquired 176.13 acres of land for the airport project.