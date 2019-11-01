Kalaburagi Airport gets aerodrome licence

Airline operations from Kalaburagi will soon become a reality, as the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued an aerodrome licence for the airport in Kalaburagi.
The State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Airport Authority of India for development, maintenance and operation of Kalaburagi Airport on August 30 this year, and the airport was formally handed over to AAI by the Kalaburagi district administration on September 13.
