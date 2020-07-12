Kalaburagi admn. seeks permission to impose week-long lockdown

With an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Kalaburagi city, the Kalaburagi district administration has sought the permission of the State government to impose complete lockdown in Kalaburagi city for one week from July 13. As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the district day-by-day, the district administration has, based on the advice of experts and public representatives, sought permission of the government to impose lockdown for a week from July 13 in Kalaburagi city. The district-level officers at a meeting in Kalaburagi on Friday said that a week-long lockdown was necessary in the city to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Of the 2,024 total COVID-19 positive cases (as on July 11) reported in the district, 510 cases have been reported in Kalaburagi city. There are 528 active cases in district, of which 269 patients are from city. Of the total 36 COVID-19 deaths in the district, 23 such fatalities were reported in Kalaburgi city.

Two-week lockdown

Meanwhile, vice-president of Kalaburagi BJP Rural district unit and former Zilla Panchayat president Ambaraya Ashtagi demanded that the government impose a complete lockdown in Kalaburagi city for two weeks starting on July 13 as a step to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, Mr. Ashtagi said: “It is necessary to restrict the movement of people and their assembly to prevent the deadly virus from spreading within and outside the city.”