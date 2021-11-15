Kalaburagi administration ready to hold Council polls: DC

KALABURAGI

15 November 2021 19:27 IST

Detailing the preparations for holding elections in the rural local authority constituency of the Legislative Council, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi Vijaya Jyothsna appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with her administration to hold free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Addressing a press conference at her office on Monday, the officer said that Council polls will be conducted as strictly as the Assembly polls.

“A complaint counter has been opened and people can submit their grievances and complaints there. Teams are formed to enforce the model code of conduct and legal action would be taken against the violators. I appealed to all stakeholders, including the candidates, political parties, activists and the voters, to cooperate with the administration to hold the elections peacefully,” Ms. Jyothsna said.

Warning against violations of the model code of conduct, Ms. Jyothsna said that the candidates would be allowed to campaign with 20 vehicles.

“If the number of vehicles crossed the permitted limit, the additional vehicles would be seized. The Government has recently issued revised COVID-19 guidelines and everybody need to adhere to them,” Ms. Jyothsna said.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankarappa Vanikyal and other senior officers were present.

The notification for the election to the Kalaburagi-Yadgir Rural Local Authorities constituency of the Legislative Council was already issued. As per the calendar of events, candidates can file their nomination papers from November 16 to November 23. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26. The polls will be held on December 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The vote counting will be held on December 14.