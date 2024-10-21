GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kala Soudha art gallery to be inaugurated in Kalaburagi today

Published - October 21, 2024 09:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat is all set to inaugurate an art gallery, Kala Soudha, on the premises of Bapugouda Darshanapur Auditorium at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh will inaugurate Kala Soudha and an art exhibition.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Taranum, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., eminent artists J.S. Khanderao and A.S. Patil will be the chief guests.

The art gallery will give a major push to various artists working in the field of painting, traditional and folk art sculpture, photography and other art forms to showcase their artworks.

During the inauguration, 10 renowned artists from the city will exhibit their works during an exhibition Dahsavarna.

The paintings based on socio-culture, nature, spirituality, mythology and abstract artworks by artists Basavaraj Uppin, Subayya Neela, Rajshekhar S., Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel, Rajesh Sangvikar, Rehaman Patel, Shivleela Uppin, Raghavendra Bhurli, Shaheed Pasha and Nagaraj Kumbhar will adorn the walls of the gallery during the week-long exhibition.

Convener of the exhibition Rehaman Patel said that the exhibition will be open to the public till October 27.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:18 pm IST

