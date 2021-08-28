Kaigarika Adalat in Mysuru to resolve pending grievances

Land allotment, taxation, civic amenities need govt. intervention

Stakeholders from the industrial sector in Mysuru and surrounding regions hope to get their long pending grievances resolved in the Kaigarika Adalat slated to be held in the city during the second week of September.

Though the industrial sector in the region has reported a plethora of issues and problems inimical to industrial development, the government was yet to act or resolve them and hence the Kaigarika or Industrial Adalat holds significance.

The last such exercise was conducted in 2011 after which the Adalat was fixed twice but only to be postponed or cancelled due to various reasons, according to Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, Mysore Industries Association.

Some of the key issues that need government intervention for resolution pertain to land allotment pending since many years. Though many investors and industrialists have paid the necessary amount and allotment letter has been issued, the plot per se was yet to be identified or has not been taken possession by the allottees.

There are such cases pending since 2013 and this was having a negative bearing on the industrial growth in the region. Similarly, there are about 15 to 20 cases where land has been allotted close to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on the outskirts of Mysuru. But permission for setting up industrial unit is being denied as this will cause disturbance to the rescued wild animals housed in the rehabilitation centre, according to Mr. Jain. Though alternative sites were allotted in such cases, the government was insisting on payment of additional amount in lieu of fresh allotment which was not agreeable to the investors, Mr. Jain added.

There are other issues pertaining to taxation and though the industries pay taxes to the tune of lakhs of rupees to the local gram panchayats, not a single paisa is spent on civic amenities. This includes maintenance of roads or providing water.

Mr. Jain said a case in point was a cluster of apartments meant for factory employees. It neither has an approach road nor a link road to connect it with the Outer Ring Road. Hence the industries in Mysuru perceive that they are being subjected to double taxation as they remit taxes to the agencies oncerned who levy tariff at commercial rates.

A way out of the crux was the notification of industrial township authority mooted almost 40 years ago. This will bring the entire industrial area under the township authority which will be responsible for levying taxes besides ensuring maintenance. Though it has been announced as part of the industrial policy of the State, the township authority in Mysuru is yet to be notified.

The venue of the Kaigarika Adalat and the dates are yet to be fixed but would be finalised soon. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Industrial Development, said industries and MSMEs of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Mangaluru districts can submit their grievances at the Adalat.

The MSME council has also appealed to its members to submit their grievances to www.msmemysuru.com and for details call 9989444654.