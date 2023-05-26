KAHER sets up Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems Centre in Belagavi

May 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi-based KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) Deemed-to-be-University has set up a Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems (HDSS) Centre.

Nawi Ng, Professor of Global Health at the School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Gothenberg of Sweden, inaugurated it here on Friday.

Prof. Ng also delivered the 92nd University Guest Lecture on the topic, The Ageing World: Embracing the Challenges and Opportunities of Global Ageing.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin M. Gangane explained the importance of the centre and its relevance to health and demographic changes.

KAHER Registrar V.A. Kothiwale emphasised the need for and the importance of having HDSS centres.

Head of Department of Public Health Mubashir Angolkar explained the objectives of KAHER’s HDSS establishment.

KAHER Deputy Registrar M.S. Ganachari, Sanjay Juvekar, Research Scientist, Vadu Rural Health Programme (VRHP), Pune, Rutuja Patil, Research Assistant, University of Gothenburg of Sweden, Finja Berger and principals of the constituent units and KAHER officials were present.

