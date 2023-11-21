HamberMenu
KAHER hosts seminar on anti-microbial resistance

November 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates from various States who attended the seminar in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Delegates from various States who attended the seminar in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KLE Society Dr. Prabhakar Kore Basic Science Research Centre organised a National Seminar on “Defying the Unseen Foe: Understanding Anti-microbial Resistance” at the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) in Belagavi on Tuesday.

President, Infection Control Academy, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy Burri delivered the keynote address with focus on “Current Scenario of Anti-microbial Resistance (AMR)” shedding light on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in tackling AMR.

Scientist-D, National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai, Siva Kumar Shanmugam delivered an informative guest lecture on “Drug Resistance and WGS in Tuberculosis”.

Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, N.S. Mahantashetti, who inaugurated the event, highlighted the importance of steps needed to reduce the occurrence of AMR in hospital settings.

Medical Director of KLE Society Hospital Colonel Dayananda M. emphasized the importance of microbiological investigation and surveillance for control of AMR.

In-Charge Director of the centre Ramesh Paranjape spoke about the activities of the centre.

Co-ordinator of the workshop Madhavi Patil provided details of the seminar.

About 50 delegates from various constituent units of KAHER and other institutions attended the seminar.

