KAHER capacity building session on nutrition

December 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Deemed-to-be University (KAHER) organised a capacity building programme on micro nutrient testing in fortified edible oils and wheat flour in Pune on Tuesday.

It was organised by Food and Micronutrient Laboratory (FMNAL), and Poona College of Pharmacy, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune. It was sponsored by Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Geneva, Switzerland, and India Headquarters at New Delhi.

Pramod H.J., program coordinator, KLECOP, welcomed the guest and delegates. Sathiyanarayanan L., Vice-Principal and Director, CFT, PCP, Pune, highlighted about the potentiality of the centre for food testing lab to undertake micro-nutrient analysis and training.

Madan M. Godbole, research advisor, spoke about the overview of the training programme and interacted with the participants.

Suresh Annapure, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, spoke about the State government initiatives regarding fortified staples, A.C. Mishra, Director, IRSHA, spoke on “Micro-nutrient Deficiency Disorders and Government Effort to Provide Fortified Staples”.

Supreet Kaur, Head of Programmers and Policy, GAIN, gave a virtual address.

Priya Bhattacharya, senior project associate, GAIN, spoke on importance of quality assurance and control in fortified staples.

Atmaram Pawar, Principal, PCP, Pune, Varsha Pokharkar, Dean and Vice-Principal, Poona College of Pharmacy, and speakers, delegates and others were present, according to a release.

