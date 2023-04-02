KAHER, ATMA sign MoU for collaborative research

April 02, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alva’s Traditional Medicine Archive (ATMA) & Research Centre for collaborative research.

The MoU was signed between KLE’s B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi, and ATMA, in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada, in Belagavi on Saturday.

“It will strengthen research activities, confirming its sustainability and bringing together the good outcome in the field of intra and inter-disciplinary research, Ayurveda Medical Education, Panchakarma Drug Formulation, Design and Development, faculty and student exchange programme for mutual benefit by utilising the expertise and existing infrastructure,” said a release.

It will impart training in research areas and its applications to students of B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya to improve quality of education and add value to the course curriculum. It will also provide an opportunity to students, scholars and faculty members to carry out research and higher education in various fields.

The MoU documents were exchanged between Vinay Alva, Managing Director, Alva’s Health Centre, and Suhas Kumar Shetty, principal and medical director, B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya.

Nitin M. Gangane, Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, V.A. Kothiwale, Registrar, Farhan Zameer, Chief Scientific Officer, ATMA, P.G. Jadar, Vice-Principal, Giridhar Vedantam, Research Dean, were present on the occasion, said a release from Dr. Kothiwale.