April 12, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU Raja Nandini, daughter of veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, quit the party and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Admitting her into the party, BJP Parliamentary Board member B. S. Yediyurappa said Dr. Raja Nandini, a doctor by profession, was in the forefront of social activities in Shivamogga. The party would provide her a suitable position, he said.