Kagodu Thimmappa upset over daughter meeting BSY

April 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

She was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Sagar

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa has expressed shock over reports that his daughter Raja Nandini is in negotiations with BJP leaders about joining that party. “Just now I learnt about this development. I feel like she has stabbed me in the chest”, he told presspersons at Sagar on Wednesday.

He was reacting to media reports that his daughter met former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and held talks on joining the BJP. She was one among the aspirants for the Congress ticket in Sagar. The party nominated Belur Gopal Krishna for Sagar seat. 

“All these years I have maintained commitment and stability in politics. And, I am happy with that. And, never anticipated that my daughter would go and join the BJP”, he said. The former Minister said that he had taken her to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and requested on her behalf for the party ticket. “It seems a strategy behind her meeting. Hartal Halappa must have played a role in this”, he said and added that he would contact her and try to convince her remain in the Congress.

Ms. Raja Nandini had met Mr. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru and held talks.

