Karnataka

Kagodu Thimmappa tests positive

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Thimmappa, 88, had developed symptoms of the infection two days ago. He gave a swab sample for the test at Sagar in Shivamogga district. As he tested positive, his family took him to Bengaluru.

Protest

The former Minister had taken part in a protest against the farm bills at his native place Kagodu recently.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa and others have posted statements on their social media accounts wishing him a speedy recovery from the infection.

