Kagodu Thimmappa chosen for Devaraj Urs award

August 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The former Minister and socialist leader Kagodu Thimmappa has been chosen for the Devaraj Urs award, which will be presented in Bengaluru on Sunday on the occasion of the former Chief Minister’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Thimmappa, 90, told press persons on Thursday that the award brought him a sense of satisfaction as he was in the last leg of his life. He also recalled the days he fought for the rights of tenant farmers and how he presented their case in the Legislative Assembly. The farmers’ long struggle resulted in the Land Reforms Act, passed when Urs was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Thimmappa was a high school student in 1951 when his village, Kagodu, caught the attention of the nation as tenant farmers revolted against the landlords. The movement was then led by H. Ganapathiyappa, Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, and others. Prominent socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia joined the protest, and he was arrested.

Mr. Thimmappa was among those who continued the struggle for the rights of tenant farmers. He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1972, and he played a significant role in passing the law that ensured tillers became actual owners of the land. Hundreds of families became landowners because of his efforts to implement the law effectively.

Later, Mr. Thimmappa was elected to the Assembly five times. He served as Minister for Social Welfare, Revenue, and also had a stint as Speaker.