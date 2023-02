February 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A committee of presiding officers of State legislatures headed by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday submitted a report on guidelines framed for selecting the best MLA and best MLC in the country to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla.

Members of the committee held a meeting earlier in the day and submitted the report to Mr. Birla, said an official press release.