Kageri calls on Modi, Murmu

February 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He also called on President Draupadi Murmu. The meeting between two leaders has been described as a courtesy call, said an official press release. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Karnataka / Bangalore / Delhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.