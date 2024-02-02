Kage promises to bring in funds for NWKRTC

February 02, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Five-time MLA Bharmagouda (Raju) Alagouda Kage, who assumed office as chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) in Hubballi on Friday has said that he would make all efforts to get the required grants and pending dues from the State government.

At his maiden press conference after assuming office, Mr. Kage said that he would make an honest effort to put NWKRTC on the right track with the cooperation of all the stakeholders and with assistance from the government.

Mr. Kage said that he was in the process of getting to know the functioning of the state road transport corporation and would try to take requisite steps to reduce the loss and revive the corporation. “I have just taken charge, I will try to find out if there are any loopholes or pilferage of revenue. I will try to utilise my rapport with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to get additional funds to meet various demands of the workers including the pending wage revision,” he said.

To a query, he said that he would also exert pressure on the CM to allocate more funds for NWKRTC in the forthcoming annual budget.

Regarding a query on disappointment over appointments to boards and corporations, he said that it was natural that everyone could not be made a Minister. “But let me assure you that I will do justice to the responsibility given to me,” he said.

More buses

Replying to queries, Managing Director Bharat S. said that work order had been issued for purchase of 375 buses. Of them, 50 had arrived and they would be dedicated to public service in Gadag on Saturday. The remaining 325 were expected to be delivered by April-end, he said.

“This apart, we are in the process of finalising the tender process for 250 buses, which will be completed within this month. The process for running electric buses on PPP basis is under way and as it is a ten-year contract, the tender guidelines are being finalised with care. We plan to hire 350 buses under the initiative”, he said.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi and others felicitated Mr. Kage on the occasion.

