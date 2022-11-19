Kadur EO suspended

:
The State government has suspended Devaraj Naik, Executive Officer (In-charge) of Kadur Taluk Panchayat, on charges of demanding money from a contractor to clear his pending bills. Devaraj Naik is a senior veterinary officer.
Basavaraj Amaragola, a Hubballi-based contractor, had distributed COVID-19 equipment for gram panchayats in Kadur taluk. His bills were not cleared by the officer for about two years. The contractor had alleged that the EO had demanded a portion of the amount as his commission to clear the bill.
The contractor had written to the President, Prime Minister and others against the EO. He had also sought permission for mercy killing. Based on a report from the Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO, the State government suspened the EO.
