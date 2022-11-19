Kadur EO suspended

November 19, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

The State government has suspended Devaraj Naik, Executive Officer (In-charge) of Kadur Taluk Panchayat, on charges of demanding money from a contractor to clear his pending bills. Devaraj Naik is a senior veterinary officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basavaraj Amaragola, a Hubballi-based contractor, had distributed COVID-19 equipment for gram panchayats in Kadur taluk. His bills were not cleared by the officer for about two years. The contractor had alleged that the EO had demanded a portion of the amount as his commission to clear the bill.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

The contractor had written to the President, Prime Minister and others against the EO. He had also sought permission for mercy killing. Based on a report from the Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO, the State government suspened the EO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US