Kadalekai Parishe begins today

Published - November 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People buying groundnuts on Bull Temple Road in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The iconic Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut festival) in Basavanagudi will officially kick-start on Monday, and a majority of stalls have already been set up on Sunday, attracting weekend crowds to this annual event.

The two-day event will conclude on Tuesday, and it is expected to see a massive footfall. There are more number of stalls this year than the previous year, as the state government has, for the first-time, waived off fees to set up stalls at the fair.

A festival enthusiast told The Hindu that people were already started coming to the area, and it became difficult to walk. The stalls were making a brisk business. There were a lot of toy stores, hence the footfall of children was considerably high.

To promote a plastic-free environment, the organisers have asked the vendors to use only cloth bags or paper bags for packing items and groundnuts.

