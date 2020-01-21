Kadakola: Many fall sick as water source contaminated

A surveillance team from the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been stationed at Kadakola village near Mysuru after at least 100 people fell sick after drinking contaminated water.

The open well at the village, the source of drinking water to about three residential colonies, is ‘contaminated’ and supply from it has been stopped after people complained of vomiting and dysentery.

About 72 people who had fallen sick are said to be recovering and about seven people have been hospitalised. Until further arrangements, water is being supplied to the population through tankers besides RO water for drinking.

District Surveillance Officer Shivaprasad told The Hindu that three residential localities are affected and corrective steps have been taken by the local authorities from where the cases had been reported.

“Contaminated water was supplied to about 180 houses resulting in people complaining of vomiting and dysentery. There is no need for panic and the sick people are recovering. Two people are being treated at K.R. Hospital and five children at Cheluvamba Hospital,” he said.

Kadakola, on the busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, is surrounded by industrial areas.

Dr. Shivaprasad said a team with about 25 health workers is stationed in the village. “The team will continue surveillance, visiting each and every household, besides educating the community,” he added.