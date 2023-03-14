ADVERTISEMENT

Kabzaa: Shriya Saran, Tanya Hope share their experience working on the period drama

March 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - bengaluru

Kabzaa features an extravagant pan-India star cast and will be released across India in seven languages

PAVANA J

A still from ‘Kabzaa’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From the KGF franchise to Kantara, in the last few years, the Kannada film industry has witnessed several pan-India productions become global blockbusters. Eager to join this list of successes is the much-anticipated Upendra-starrer Kabzaa, which is all set to hit the screens on March 17, 2023. 

During a meet and greet event at the launch of Cinepolis in Lulu Mall in Bengaluru on March 14, 2023, the film’s female leads, Shriya Saran and Tanya Hope, spoke to mediapersons and promoted their upcoming period drama.

Actor Shriya Saran in a still from ‘Kabzaa’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking about her role in the movie, Ms. Shriya said she was immediately drawn to the script when director R. Chandru narrated it to her. She also credited cinematographer AJ Shetty for his distinctive vision and skills.

Ms. Tanya spoke about her experience being a part of a dance sequence in the film, and said she would continue to perform as long as she had a platform. Emphasising the need for more women behind the camera, she said this would help change the narrative and add a better perspective to female characters and their journey.

Kabzaa’s extravagant star cast features some of biggest names from the KFI in lead roles. ‘Crazy Star’ Upendra is joined by two other Kannada superstars, Sudeep and Dr Shivarajkumar. The audience is curious to see whether this trifecta of superstars can set new records at the box office and whether Kabzaa lives up to expectations. Directed by R. Chandru, the film will be released across India in seven languages.

