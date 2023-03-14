HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kabzaa: Shriya Saran, Tanya Hope share their experience working on the period drama

Kabzaa features an extravagant pan-India star cast and will be released across India in seven languages

March 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - bengaluru

PAVANA J
A still from ‘Kabzaa’

A still from ‘Kabzaa’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From the KGF franchise to Kantara, in the last few years, the Kannada film industry has witnessed several pan-India productions become global blockbusters. Eager to join this list of successes is the much-anticipated Upendra-starrer Kabzaa, which is all set to hit the screens on March 17, 2023. 

During a meet and greet event at the launch of Cinepolis in Lulu Mall in Bengaluru on March 14, 2023, the film’s female leads, Shriya Saran and Tanya Hope, spoke to mediapersons and promoted their upcoming period drama.

Actor Shriya Saran in a still from ‘Kabzaa’.

Actor Shriya Saran in a still from ‘Kabzaa’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking about her role in the movie, Ms. Shriya said she was immediately drawn to the script when director R. Chandru narrated it to her. She also credited cinematographer AJ Shetty for his distinctive vision and skills.

Ms. Tanya spoke about her experience being a part of a dance sequence in the film, and said she would continue to perform as long as she had a platform. Emphasising the need for more women behind the camera, she said this would help change the narrative and add a better perspective to female characters and their journey.

Kabzaa’s extravagant star cast features some of biggest names from the KFI in lead roles. ‘Crazy Star’ Upendra is joined by two other Kannada superstars, Sudeep and Dr Shivarajkumar. The audience is curious to see whether this trifecta of superstars can set new records at the box office and whether Kabzaa lives up to expectations. Directed by R. Chandru, the film will be released across India in seven languages.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Kannada cinema / Kannada / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.