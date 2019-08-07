Kabini flood warning issued

People living downstream of Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote have been cautioned of a surge in water release. This is owing to heavy rains in the catchment area of the river and the consequent increase in the inflow to the reservoir.
The inflow as on Wednesday morning was at the rate of 18,400 cusecs which increased to 23,000 by evening. Water level was at 2,278 feet against the FRL of 2,284 feet. Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd. said the dam is expected to fill up in the next few days. Crest gates will be opened to maintain the balance. People living in low-lying areas on either side have been advised to relocate.
