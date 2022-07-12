Kabini dam: Water for irrigation from July 24

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar at the Kabini Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Kabini Irrigation Consultative Committee on Tuesday resolved to release 1,000 cusecs of water daily in the command area for 10 days from July 15 for filling up lakes. The water will be discharged into the canals for irrigation from July 24.

A decision in this regard was taken at the committee meeting here which was chaired by Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar.

He said water would be released from the dam for filling up lakes and added that lakes already have 30% of water. After releasing water for the lakes, water would be released to the canals for irrigation, he said.

The Minister said water will be released to fill up the lakes from July 15 to 24 and from July 24 to August 14 to the irrigation canals.

The Kabini command area comprises 1,22,369 acres of land and 120 lakes. The lakes in the tail end of the dam need to be filled and steps in this direction are essential, he said.

The dam has a storage of 8.74 tmcft with an inflow of 34,000 cusecs and an outflow into the river of 35,333 cusecs, according to officials.