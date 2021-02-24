Kabini dam in H.D. Kote may get botanical garden

The land at the Kabini dam in H.D. Kote where the garden on the lines of Brindavan Gardens has been proposed.

MYSURU

24 February 2021 00:10 IST

‘Yediyurappa is expected to announce the project in the ensuing budget’

Brindavan Gardens-type botanical garden at the Kabini dam site in H.D. Kote taluk, which was being talked about since many years, is expected to get a momentum as the project is being proposed for allocation of funds in the ensuing budget.

The garden has been proposed to be developed at a cost of ₹48 crore.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said in H.D. Kote on Tuesday that the work had been discussed with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is expected to announce the project on the lines of the gardens at KRS dam site in Mandya, allocating funds for the same.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Somashekar, who inaugurated the Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at H.D. Kote, said the project of constructing a bridge in Kabini dam’s downstream had been approved since he was aware that surplus release of water from the dam in monsoon would submerge the road disrupting movement of villagers’ vehicles.

In his inaugural address, the Minister promised to make efforts to get land for the construction of sahitya parishat office buildings in all 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

He said the parishat has submitted a memorandum seeking own buildings for establishing offices in all Assembly constituencies. “In H.D. Kote too, land had been sought for the building. I will talk to the government on this,” he promised.

“Our government is committed to the development of Kannada and I am happy to have been invited to inaugurate the Sammelana in H D Kote. Many initiatives will be taken up for Kannada development,” Mr. Somashekar said.

Talking about sammelana president N.S. Taranath, the Minister said Prof. Taranath is one of the greatest Kannada scholars and key persons who demanded classical language status for Kannada. He was one of the members of the committee set up by the State government that prepared a report highlighting the significance of Kannada as a language and why it deserved the classical language status tag.

Because of the struggle of our writers, poets and scholars, Kannada got the classical language status, he opined.

Prof Taranath, MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, MLA Anil Chikkamadu, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Y D Rajanna, H D Kote taluk President Kannada Pramod and others were present.