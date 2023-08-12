Kabini canals to receive water from dam till October

August 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Kabini Irrigation Consultative Committee (K-ICC), at its meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, August 12, resolved to release water from Kabini dam to the irrigation canals.

The meeting, chaired by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa at the Chief Engineer’s office of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited, decided to release water for crops until October this year, starting from Saturday night.

The decision has been taken based on inflow into the dam, which has seen a drop following lull in rains.

Until October, water will be released every month only for a period of 15 days considering the water availability in the dam, the meeting said.

The decision to release water was taken after an elaborate discussion, keeping in view the dam’s storage and present inflow.

The Minister said 52 percent rain deficit has been reported and water can be released to the canals till December in case of rains in the coming days. This year, Kabini dam has received less inflow compared to the last three years.

The dam water is also sourced for drinking water supply to the cities, including Mysuru, Bengaluru and other towns from August till May next year. For this, 6.13 tmc water is essential, according to the meeting.

A senior engineer gave an overview of the dam’s situation, including water level and the storage. Until August 12, Kabini has a storage of 18.04 tmc water. From July 27 till August 5, at the rate of 1,500 cusecs, water was released daily from the dam (for a period of 10 days) to fill up the tanks. In total, 1.29 tmc had been released for replenishing the tanks, he explained.

The Kabini command area has an irrigated area of 1,08,060 acres. A total of 2.86 tmc was required to release 2,390 cusecs to Kabini right and left bank canals for irrigation and 900 cusecs for drinking for a period of 120 days.

The Minister suggested that the farmers must be convinced to cultivate crops that are less water-intensive.

A.R. Krishnamurthy, Kollegal MLA, sought Kabini water for aiding the farmers in Kollegal area. In view of silt accumulation in the canals, there is a problem in sourcing water in some areas and steps need to be taken for ensuring free flow of water till the tail end of the canals.

C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, sought proper maintenance of the canals.

Puttarangashetty, M.R. Manjunath, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLAs; Deputy Commissioners K.V. Rajkendra, Shilpa Nag and officials from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar were present.