Kabbekatte incident condemned

Members of various Dalit associations on Wednesday blocked traffic on Srirangapatna-Bidar highway at Pandavapura for a while to condemn the alleged atrocity on a Dalit at Kabbekatte of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district.

S. Pratap of Shyandrahalli, was allegedly thrashed, stripped and paraded in a procession by ‘upper’ caste villagers at Kabbekatte on June 3 for entering the temple.

Progressive thinkers, rationalists and Dalit Kranti Seva Samiti members staged the protest. They demanded stringent action against the temple priest and other accused under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other Acts. They submitted a memorandum to Pandavapura tahsildar Pramod S. Patil seeking justice for the victim. Similar protests were also held in different parts of the district.