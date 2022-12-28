Kabbaliga-Koli community to hold a protest on January 18

December 28, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - YADGIR

The Kabbaliga-Koli leaders have decided to hold a protest on January 18 in Yadgir urging the Union and State governments to include the community under the Schedule Tribes.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, C.M. Pattedar, Hanumanth Maddi, Nagarathna Anapur and Shivaji Metagal said that the people of Kabbaliga and Koli community had the highest population in the Kalyana Karnataka region. However, the community had no political representation and social and economical strength like other communities, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering the speech during Parliamentary elections, had promised the community that it would be included under Scheduled Tribes. But, the government had done nothing in this regard so far. “We have waited for long. This is the time to show our strength and unity in order to get the demand fulfilled. Therefore, we have decided to hold a mega protest on January 18,” they said.

