ADVERTISEMENT

Kabbaliga-Koli community to hold a protest on January 18

December 28, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - YADGIR

The Kabbaliga-Koli leaders have decided to hold a protest on January 18 in Yadgir urging the Union and State governments to include the community under the Schedule Tribes category

The Hindu Bureau

The Kabbaliga-Koli leaders have decided to hold a protest on January 18 in Yadgir urging the Union and State governments to include the community under the Schedule Tribes.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, C.M. Pattedar, Hanumanth Maddi, Nagarathna Anapur and Shivaji Metagal said that the people of Kabbaliga and Koli community had the highest population in the Kalyana Karnataka region. However, the community had no political representation and social and economical strength like other communities, they said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering the speech during Parliamentary elections, had promised the community that it would be included under Scheduled Tribes. But, the government had done nothing in this regard so far. “We have waited for long. This is the time to show our strength and unity in order to get the demand fulfilled. Therefore, we have decided to hold a mega protest on January 18,” they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US