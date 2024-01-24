GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kabaddi players are like cultural ambassadors: Minister

January 24, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa after the inauguration of National U-19 Kabaddi championships at Nagamangala on Wednesday.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa after the inauguration of National U-19 Kabaddi championships at Nagamangala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday likened the players of ‘desi’ sports like Kabaddi to cultural ambassadors and added that the players of this sport have brought national and international recognition.

Speaking after inaugurating the 67th National Level Under-19 Kabaddi tournament at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Nagamangala which has been organised in association with the math, he said the State was hosting the U-19 National Kabaddi championships after a gap of eight years.

He expressed his gratitude to the seer of the math for hosting the championships at Nagamangala.

While wishing the players from 29 States a successful tournament, Mr. Bangarappa said children must be encouraged to engage in different sports at a younger age and added that Kabaddi players have made the country and the State proud with their performances.

He said the State was witnessing two national championships as Shivamogga will be hosting the National Volleyball tournament from January 29.

In his address, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Math advised the youth to engage themselves in various sports for their mental and physical strengths. Sports will help the youth to make achievements.

The inaugural address was followed by a match between Karnataka and Maharashtra in men’s category and Gujarat and Telangana match in women’s category.

In total, 29 boys’ teams and 28 girls’ teams are participating, representing their states. As many as 682 players, including 346 boys and 336 girls, are participating in the championships.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.