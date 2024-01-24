Kabaddi players are like cultural ambassadors: Minister

January 24, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday likened the players of ‘desi’ sports like Kabaddi to cultural ambassadors and added that the players of this sport have brought national and international recognition.

Speaking after inaugurating the 67th National Level Under-19 Kabaddi tournament at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Nagamangala which has been organised in association with the math, he said the State was hosting the U-19 National Kabaddi championships after a gap of eight years.

He expressed his gratitude to the seer of the math for hosting the championships at Nagamangala.

While wishing the players from 29 States a successful tournament, Mr. Bangarappa said children must be encouraged to engage in different sports at a younger age and added that Kabaddi players have made the country and the State proud with their performances.

He said the State was witnessing two national championships as Shivamogga will be hosting the National Volleyball tournament from January 29.

In his address, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Math advised the youth to engage themselves in various sports for their mental and physical strengths. Sports will help the youth to make achievements.

The inaugural address was followed by a match between Karnataka and Maharashtra in men’s category and Gujarat and Telangana match in women’s category.

In total, 29 boys’ teams and 28 girls’ teams are participating, representing their states. As many as 682 players, including 346 boys and 336 girls, are participating in the championships.