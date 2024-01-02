GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kabaddi Habba in Hubballi from January 19; logo launched

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Kabaddi festival is being held as per the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promoting local sports talents

January 02, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday launched the logo of Kabaddi Habba to be held in Hubballi from January 19.

Speaking to presspersons after the launch, Mr. Joshi said that the Kabaddi festival is being held as per the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promoting local sports talents.

Mr. Joshi said that initially, Kabaddi tournament will be held at Vidhana Sabha level with the association of Dharwad District Amateur Kabaddi Association.

After the Assembly level events, four best teams from each Assembly constituency will participate in the Lok Sabha level tournament, he said.

The winners at the Vidhana Sabha level will get a cash prize of ₹40,000, runners-up ₹20,000 and the third and fourth prize winners will get ₹10,000 each, along with trophies.

This apart, there will be individual cash prizes in various categories.

The team that wins the Lok Sabha level event will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up will get ₹60,000. The third and fourth prize winners will get ₹30,000 each. While the men’s teams will have Assembly level and Lok Sabha level tournaments, the women’s team will play the Lok Sabha level tournament directly.

The Minister clarified that only those residing within the Lok Sabha constituency are eligible to participate in the Kabaddi Habba.

The participating teams will have to register by January 17.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar and Nagaraj Chabbi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.