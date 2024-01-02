Kabaddi Habba in Hubballi from January 19; logo launched

January 02, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday launched the logo of Kabaddi Habba to be held in Hubballi from January 19.

Speaking to presspersons after the launch, Mr. Joshi said that the Kabaddi festival is being held as per the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promoting local sports talents.

Mr. Joshi said that initially, Kabaddi tournament will be held at Vidhana Sabha level with the association of Dharwad District Amateur Kabaddi Association.

After the Assembly level events, four best teams from each Assembly constituency will participate in the Lok Sabha level tournament, he said.

The winners at the Vidhana Sabha level will get a cash prize of ₹40,000, runners-up ₹20,000 and the third and fourth prize winners will get ₹10,000 each, along with trophies.

This apart, there will be individual cash prizes in various categories.

The team that wins the Lok Sabha level event will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up will get ₹60,000. The third and fourth prize winners will get ₹30,000 each. While the men’s teams will have Assembly level and Lok Sabha level tournaments, the women’s team will play the Lok Sabha level tournament directly.

The Minister clarified that only those residing within the Lok Sabha constituency are eligible to participate in the Kabaddi Habba.

The participating teams will have to register by January 17.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar and Nagaraj Chabbi were present.