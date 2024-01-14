K.A. William resigns as Bishop of Mysuru

January 14, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Father K.A. William, who had gone on leave for about a year now, has resigned as Bishop of Mysuru.

Fr. William, who spoke to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, said he had submitted his resignation as Bishop of Mysuru a few days ago and the same was accepted on Saturday.

He had been appointed Bishop of Mysuru in February 2017 but had been asked to proceed on leave during January 2023. In his place, the Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Bengaluru Bernard Moras had been appointed administrator of the Diocese of Mysuru.

Fr. William’s return to Mysuru on Sunday was preceded by a demonstration by members of Catholic Association of Mysuru, who had alleged a threat to his life. They had also sought action against the conspirators, who had levelled false allegations against Fr. William.

During his absence from Mysuru, Fr. William said he spent time near Ooty. He said he decided to submit his resignation as Bishop of Mysuru due to “God’s inspiration”.

He clarified that he was not disappointed, but was “grateful to God” to provide a solution. He said his services will now not be restricted just to Mysuru.

Fr. William also led the Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Lashkar Mohalla in Mysuru.

Responding to the charges against him, Fr. William said he had never given a clarification or an explanation ever since the allegations were first levelled against him four to five years ago. “If I do that, it amounts to pointing a finger at others,” he said adding that it would become “uncharitable” and did not behove the position he held.

Though he has made “sacrifices” and “faced” the torment, Fr William sought to clarify that his silence does not mean that the actions of the people opposed to him were “right”. People will eventually know what is the “truth”, he said.