K. Vijayalakshmi selected for P.S. Shankar National Vaidyashri Award

December 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vijayalakshmi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Secunderbad-based medical professional K .Vijayalakshmi has been selected for Dr. P.S. Shankar National Vaidyashri Award.

Dr. H. Veerabhadrappa and Narendra Badasheshi, Working President and Secretary of Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishtan, in a media note on Saturday, said that Dr. Vijayalakshmi was selected for the award for her contributions to the field of medical science.

As per the information they provided, Dr. Vijayalakshmi is a founder managing partner of Vijaya Health Care (Multi Specialty) Hospital and VHC Diagnostics, Secunderabad, since its inception in March 1993. She is a General Secretary of Vijaya Health Care Academic Society established in 1997 to provide medical and paramedical training. Under this Society Vijaya School of Nursing and Vijaya Health Care Academic Society College of Nursing are established.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi has also served as general secretary of Sathya Sadhana Foundation, established in 2001 for providing free medical treatment and free education to the poor people. The trust conducted free health camps in the villages and established a Senior Citizens’ Home and Twin Temple Complex in Hyderabad.

