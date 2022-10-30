K. Sivan, A.R. Mitra, Avinash among 67 chosen for Rajyotsava award

Avinash

Former chairman of ISRO K. Sivan -- known for his contribution to the Chandrayaan project -- actors Avinash, Sihi Kahi Chandru and writers A.R. Mitra and Krishne Gowda are among the 67 achievers, who have been selected for the 67th Rajyotsava award, which was announced by the State government on Sunday. On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 10 organisations, including Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, have also been selected for the award.

Actor H.G. Dattatreya (Dattanna) and retired IAS officer Madan Gopal have also been selected for the award.

Pourakarmika Mallamma from Vijayanagara district, Daiva Narthaka Gudda Panara from Udupi, Soligara Madamma from Chamarajanagar, physically challenged swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar, who crossed the English Channel, Salumarada Niganna of Ramanagaram, midwife Kamalamma from Raichur, and Veeragase artiste Maheshwar Gowda Lingadahalli from Haveri district are among those who have contributed immensely in their fields but little known outside, have also been selected for the award.

While Subedar B.K. Kumaraswamy of Bengaluru has been selected for the award in the armed forces category, H.R. Sreesha and G.M. Shirahatti have been selected under the journalism category.

Among the organisations that have been chosen for the award include Thalassemia and Haemopphilia Society, Bagalkot, Agadi Thota- Haveri, Nammane Summane that works for transgenders, Nele Foundation working for rehabilitating orphans, Amrutha Sishu Nivasa, Lingayat Pragatiseeela Samsthe, Sumana Foundation, Yuva Vahini Samsthe, and Sri Umamaheshwari Backward Classes Development Trust.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar said unsung heroes had been chosen for the award this time. “Several of the awardees did not even have their pictures ready. This only shows that they were not bothered about any recognition,” he noted.

The award carries a purse of ₹5 lakh, 25 gm of gold, besides a plaque.