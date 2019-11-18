K-SET unlikely this year as UoM awaits UGC nod

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) that qualifi es applicants to hold posts of lecturers in colleges and universities may not be held this year with the University of Mysore (UoM), the K-SET nodal agency, awaiting renewal of the agency for conducting the test. The test is usually conducted in December.

There has been no communication from the university’s K-SET Centre so far with regard to the test in December. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had appointed the university as the nodal agency to conduct the K-SET. Agency status is renewed every three years. The university is learnt to have applied to the UGC through the government to restore the agency status and is awaiting a reply. When contacted, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar expressed hope of getting UGC approval to hold the test at the earliest. “We are expecting a committee appointed by the UGC to visit the university to conduct an assessment and review of the agency,” he added.

UoM was granted permission to conduct the K-SET only for three years. The test was conducted every year after the agency status was restored. This year’s test hinges on the renewal. The UGC renewed the agency status in 2016 on seeing the university successfully conducting the test the previous years. Usually, the UGC sees the results – the number of students who passed and other factors — to consider renewal. The test was conducted for 39 subjects.

In fact, in 2016, UoM had urged the UGC to consider it as a permanent centre for conducting K-SET considering its track record with regard to the successful handling of the tests every year. If the K-SET agency was restored for another three years, the university may hold the examination either in February or March next year after making the preparations.

In 2016, 7.12% candidates had cleared the test. It was conducted for 39 subjects, including chemistry, mathematics, life sciences, Kannada, commerce, mass communication and journalism. Only 6.81% of the candidates cleared the test in 2017.

The UGC, for the first time since the start of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), had allowed students in the first year of post-graduation to appear for the test in December 2018. All these years only those in the second year were allowed to write the test besides postgraduates. K-SET was on the model of National Eligibility Test (NET).