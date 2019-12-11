K-SET: UGC team visits Mysuru varsity

Aspirants for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) can hope to write the test sooner or later as the delegation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) inspected the K-SET facility recently and went through documents at University of Mysore — the nodal agency for conducting the test.

Passing the K-SET, which is on the lines of NET, was required to qualify for the posts of lecturers and assistant professors in universities and first grade colleges. The UGC had appointed the university as the nodal agency for K-SET and the status was renewed once in three years.

The test, usually conducted in December, had been delayed as the university was awaiting the renewal of the nodal agency status. The delay had worried candidates who had prepared for the test.

Renewed twice

The nodal agency status had been renewed twice and the university was hopeful of the same from the UGC for the next three years. The varsity had applied to the UGC through the State government seeking restoration of agency status. Accordingly, a team from the UGC visited Manasagangotri and verified details. Infrastructure, performance and other matters are looked at for restoring the status. Usually, the UGC sees the results — number of students passed and other factors — to consider renewal. The test was conducted for 39 subjects.

If the agency status is restored, the test in December was unlikely and would likely be conducted only the next year. Sources in the university said a reply from the UGC on the status was expected by the end of this month.