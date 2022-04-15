K S Eshwarappa’s arrest at discretion of police: Karnataka CM

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa with party colleagues and officials at the inauguration of a material recovery facility at Nitte village in Karkala taluk of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

April 15, 2022 13:38 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the police will decide on the arrest of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on April 15, Mr. Bommai said, “Congress leaders need not become the investigating officer, prosecutor and the judge in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Let them allow a free and thorough investigation.”

On the demand for the arrest of Mr. Eshwarappa, he said that in case of former minister K.J. George, who faced charges in the death of police officer Ganapathy, both CBI and police did not arrest him.

On whether the whole development was a setback or embarrassment to the BJP and the government, the Chief Minister said, “There are no personal issues in the case. The question of a setback does not arise.”

On whether the RDPR Minister would be convinced to change his decision to resign, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Eshwarappa had clarity in his mind on his decision and he is confident of coming out clean in the case.

On allegations about a conspiracy in the case, he said that the investigation would cover all the angles to unearth the truth.