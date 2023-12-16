GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K-Ride signs ₹4,552 crore loan agreement with German bank for suburban rail project

December 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Workers at the construction site of the ongoing Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project — Corridor 2, by K-Ride, at Lingarajpuram, in Bengaluru.

Workers at the construction site of the ongoing Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project — Corridor 2, by K-Ride, at Lingarajpuram, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride) on Friday signed a €500 million (₹4,552 crore) loan and €4.5 million (₹40.96 crore) grant agreement with KfW Development bank, Germany, in New Delhi for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). 

According to the press release from K-Ride, this milestone agreement with the German bank will facilitate the invitation of Corridor 1, Corridor 3 and system tenders, further expediting the BSRP. 

The flagship BSRP is being implemented by the K-Ride, a joint venture company of the Karnataka Government and the Ministry of Railways, to provide an environment friendly and cost-effective mass rapid transit system in the City. BSRP was sanctioned with the project completion cost of ₹15,767 crore with the loan component of ₹7,438 crore from the multilateral/bilateral financial institutions. 

