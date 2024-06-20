GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K-RIDE hosts project review mission for Bengaluru’ Suburban Rail Project

Published - June 20, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

K-RIDE’s project review mission, aimed at facilitating a loan for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), was conducted from June 18 to June 20, 2024. The mission was held in collaboration with KfW Development Bank Germany and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

During the visit, representatives from EIB and KfW met with M.B. Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure, to present their review findings. The team praised the project for its proactive stakeholder engagement and efforts to overcome challenges to ensure the project’s timely and successful implementation.

“BSRP, with its extensive network of 148 kilometers, will be the first of its kind in the country and has the potential to set a benchmark for other suburban projects nationwide. We are committed to ensuring it meets the aspirations of millions of Kannadigas,” said Mr. Patil.

Earlier, the review mission team also met with Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner of Karnataka. She remarked, “The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will become the cornerstone of urban mobility in Bengaluru, significantly contributing to the development of suburban areas around the city.” The discussions included the potential funding by K-RIDE for a green wall around Bengaluru’s lakes through an afforestation programme, said a release.

