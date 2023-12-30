K-Ride awards contract to L&T to construct Kanaka Line for BSRP

December 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been awarded the tender by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride) to construct a 37.92 km Kanaka Line (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). L&T had also bagged the contract for civil work on Corridor-2 (Chikkabanawara to Baiyappanahalli for 25.2 km) and the work is ongoing in full swing.

With the current tender award, a total length of 72.08 km of civil work (elevated and at-grade) for BSRP has been awarded, which is around 50% of the BSRP total project alignment. With this contract, work on two suburban rail lines will take off.

The K-Ride on Saturday (Dec. 30) issued a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for this line named as Kanaka Line that connects Heelalige and Rajanukunte. The tender price is pegged at ₹1,040.51 crore. The tender period is 30 months. The L&T is expected to commence civil works shortly.

This contract also includes the construction of double decker alignment of 1.2 km length for BSRP Corridor-1 and Corridor-4 near Yelahanka. The contract also includes the construction of a BSRP elevated viaduct of length 500 m below the BMRCL viaduct near Benniganahalli, duly sharing the right of way between BSRP and BMRCL. This is a first of its kind in India.

Corridors 2 and 4 were the Phase-1 priority corridors as fixed by the Karnataka government. As the loan agreement is already signed with KfW, Germany, for 500 million Euros, and a loan agreement for 300 million euros is expected to be signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in March 2024, the tender for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 will also be invited shortly, K-RIDE said in a statement on Saturday. South Western Railways is in an advanced stage of handing over the Railway land (115.5 acre) for Corridor-4 and is expected to be completed soon.