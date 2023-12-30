GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K-Ride awards contract to L&T to construct Kanaka Line for BSRP

The stretch runs a distance of 37.92 km between Heelalige and Rajanukunte

December 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A pictorial representation of the shared alignment between BMRCL and BSRP at Benniganahalli.

A pictorial representation of the shared alignment between BMRCL and BSRP at Benniganahalli.

 

Construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been awarded the tender by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride) to construct a 37.92 km Kanaka Line (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). L&T had also bagged the contract for civil work on Corridor-2 (Chikkabanawara to Baiyappanahalli for 25.2 km) and the work is ongoing in full swing.

With the current tender award, a total length of 72.08 km of civil work (elevated and at-grade) for BSRP has been awarded, which is around 50% of the BSRP total project alignment. With this contract, work on two suburban rail lines will take off.

The K-Ride on Saturday (Dec. 30) issued a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for this line named as Kanaka Line that connects Heelalige and Rajanukunte. The tender price is pegged at ₹1,040.51 crore. The tender period is 30 months. The L&T is expected to commence civil works shortly.

This contract also includes the construction of double decker alignment of 1.2 km length for BSRP Corridor-1 and Corridor-4 near Yelahanka. The contract also includes the construction of a BSRP elevated viaduct of length 500 m below the BMRCL viaduct near Benniganahalli, duly sharing the right of way between BSRP and BMRCL. This is a first of its kind in India.

Corridors 2 and 4 were the Phase-1 priority corridors as fixed by the Karnataka government. As the loan agreement is already signed with KfW, Germany, for 500 million Euros, and a loan agreement for 300 million euros is expected to be signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in March 2024, the tender for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 will also be invited shortly, K-RIDE said in a statement on Saturday. South Western Railways is in an advanced stage of handing over the Railway land (115.5 acre) for Corridor-4 and is expected to be completed soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.