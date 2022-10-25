Karnataka

K. Naganna Gowda is new chairman of child rights panel

After facing flak for delay, the Karnataka government has finally appointed K. Naganna Gowda, hailing from Mandya, as the new chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights (KSCPCR) for a term of three years. However, the appointment of members of KSCPCR is still pending.

The post of KSCPCR chairman has been vacant since December 2021, after the end of Antony Sebastian’s term. All six member posts are vacant since July 2022. Various child rights activists, parents, and other organisations have been protesting against the delay in appointment of chairman and members.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 9:23:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/k-naganna-gowda-is-new-chairman-of-child-rights-panel/article66054291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY