Jyoti Nivas College declares two-day holiday after BJP workers and students clash over CAA

The management of Jyoti Nivas College in Bengaluru has declared a two-day holiday on Friday and Saturday, following an altercation on Wednesday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) between a few students and BJP workers.

The students on Thursday staged a peaceful sit-in protest inside the college where they held placards and protested against the incident that took place on Wednesday. The students said that they have the right to debate, dissent and argue and added that others opinion should not be forced on them.

A lecturer at the college said that a cultural fest scheduled on Friday and examination on Saturday too have been postponed. “While the college has officially declared it as study leave, it is because situation is tense and the management wants to avoid a controversy,” a source in the college said.

On Wednesday, BJP workers had put up a banner supporting CAA and reportedly asked passers-by to sign it. Some of the students of the college protested against the signature campaign, which led to an altercation. Following this, additional police personnel were deployed at the college.

“We are inquiring into the incident,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East). She added that the police will not be taking suo motu action as there is nothing cognizable and the college has not complained.

Meanwhile, the students have been instructed to not speak to the media. MLA Ramalinga Reddy visited the college this morning and assured students of their safety. He said that the BJP workers could take up pro-CAA activities, but not inside or around the college premises.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that all colleges should also take the initiative to spread awareness on CAA. He said that protests were taking place across the country owing to misinformation about the Act.

‘Anti-national’

He said that protesting against such a humanitarian law like the CAA for political mileage amounts to being “anti-national.”

During a press conference, referring to the JNC incident, he said that the students could have complained to the police. “Who gave them the right to question the political party workers?” he said. He defended the BJP party workers and stated that they have not violated the law.